Dozens injured after truck slams into bus

Twenty-nine people are being treated at the Sigatoka Hospital following a serious road accident along Queens Road this afternoon.

The crash took place around 1.45pm at Semo Hill when a truck travelling towards Nadi lost control, hit a vehicle in front of it and veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a bus.

Police say twenty-eight passengers from the bus and the truck driver were injured in the incident.

All were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital for treatment.

Police investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

