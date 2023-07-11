Do not play blame game: Kumar

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister and Constitutional Offices Commission Chair Sitiveni Rabuka claiming he has denied two members of FijiFirst the right to be in parliament.

Kumar claims that during the COC meeting last Friday, Rabuka did not have a full list of nominees to fill the vacant positions in the Electoral Commission.

Currently, the Electoral Commission only has Barbara Malimali as its temporary chair and Reginald Jokhan and Ateca Ledua as members.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar claims the government is insecure, alleging that the Prime Minister is playing it safe to get the budget passed without any risk.

“Even when he did convene the COC last Friday, he did not have a full list of names to appoint the electoral commission. So why blame others? Why blame others? It seems the PM cannot trust his collision partners. And he is playing it safe to get the budget passed without any risk.”

Kumar claims that the two missing members of the party could have analyzed the 2023–24 national budget and given their comments.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they have submitted the nominations for the remaining members of the Electoral Commission.

“It is up to the President, he makes the appointment, and we make the recommendations.”

Two vacant seats in opposition are for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, who both resigned in March.