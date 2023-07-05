Do not be swayed by mischievous opportunists says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling for calm and cautioning against being swayed by what he refers to as “mischief break-out” individuals attempting to create unnecessary tension.

Rabuka’s remarks came during a media interaction in Nadi yesterday, following his participation in the opening ceremony of the Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital.

Responding to queries, regarding a circulating 50-page letter on social media that allegedly calls on the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to intervene and remove the Coalition government, Rabuka states that it lacks a clear author.

“Nobody has signed off on that to say it’s my recommendations, the normal thing for us to do when we get writings like that, don’t bother or don’t do anything about it.”

Rabuka emphasizes the importance of remaining level-headed in the face of such unsubstantiated claims and urges the public not to give in to the attempts of those trying to “make something out of nothing.”

He assures the citizens that the government is fully functional and committed to serving the nation’s best interests.