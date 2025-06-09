Diwali saree sales surges in Labasa

Clothing businesses in Labasa are experiencing a major boost in sales as customers prepare for the Diwali festival next week, with sarees and traditional Indian outfits in high demand.

Shops around the town have been bustling since last week, as customers take advantage of the latest festive collections.

The excitement is being felt not only among those celebrating Diwali, but also among people of other ethnic backgrounds who are purchasing traditional wear for office and community celebrations.

Labasa Janta Store Director Vipin Chandra says saree sales have been exceptionally strong this year.

“This time, Diwali is very promising. It’s been very busy for the past two weeks. The arrival of new stock has created a lot of attraction — people are coming here to buy sarees for Diwali,”

He adds that the colourful and diverse range of sarees, from modern designs to traditional patterns, has drawn in a steady stream of customers.

Another clothing business owner, Astika Ram, says their expanded collection has helped attract even more buyers this festive season.

“This year, Diwali is great for us. Compared to last year, this Diwali is better. We have a wider range of sarees, jewellery, lehenga suits, and other outfits, and more people are coming in to shop”

With Diwali to be celebrated next Tuesday, clothing retailers in Labasa say they are enjoying strong sales as customers continue to search for the perfect saree and outfit for the festival of lights.

