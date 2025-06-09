Digital upgrade aims to cut LTA wait times and ease congestion

Long wait times, road congestion and safety concerns are driving major reforms in Fiji’s transport sector.

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says customers currently spend an average of 33 minutes at a Land Transport Authority office for each transaction, with licence renewals taking up to 41 minutes. This amounts to more than 47,000 hours annually, excluding travel time.

Speaking at the official launch of the LTA’s revamped e-services platform and website, Ro Filipe says Government has invested $15.4 million over three years to modernise systems, improve service delivery and reduce pressure on LTA offices.

He says the upgraded NODA LTA platform will allow customers to access key services online, including licence renewals and payments, significantly reducing the need for in-person visits.

Ro Filipe adds that by mid-2026, at least half of all licence renewals are expected to be completed online, a shift that will ease congestion at LTA branches and improve efficiency across the transport sector.

