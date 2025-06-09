Digital skills training empowers youth and women

[ Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has strengthened digital inclusion efforts by hosting a two-day Go Digital Pacific training in Suva, targeting youths and women from Lami and Qauia.

The program, facilitated by Senior Tourism Officer Losana Paolo, equipped participants with essential digital and financial literacy skills, focusing on basic digital tools, financial empowerment, and applications for small businesses and the tourism sector.

Go Digital Pacific, an initiative led by The Asia Foundation and supported by Google.org, aims to bridge digital and financial literacy gaps in Pacific Island communities, particularly for women, youth, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Article continues after advertisement

Participants gained practical skills to improve employment prospects, personal development, and community entrepreneurship, contributing to broader economic resilience.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka, encouraged participants to apply their new skills to support local development and growth in Fiji’s tourism sector.

Through initiatives like Go Digital Pacific, the Ministry continues to promote equitable access to the digital economy, empowering Fijians to actively engage in modern economic opportunities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.