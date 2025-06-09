Digital animation revives Girmit legacy

A new seven-minute animated film titled “The Girmit Experience” has been launched to capture the resilience and untold stories of Girmit descendants through modern digital storytelling.

Produced by UK-based arts company Nutkhut, led by Indo-Fijian British director Ajay Chhabra, the film blends history, art, and virtual reality to reimagine the journey of the 60,000 Indians brought to Fiji between 1879 and 1916.

Chhabra says the project draws from family archives, museum artifacts, and oral histories to connect generations and bring Girmit stories to life.

“We are all custodians, and the gift of being a custodian comes with great responsibility. We talked about sharing expertise and knowledge across art, heritage, education, and digital innovation — through talks, performances, exhibitions, and community engagement.”

The film is part of a partnership between Nutkhut and the Fiji Museum to preserve Indo-Fijian heritage through exhibitions and education programs.

It will also be showcased as a 360-degree virtual reality installation and form part of a broader initiative, including a graphic novel and permanent digital exhibition in both Fiji and the UK.

