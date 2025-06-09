Dialogue Fiji backs reforms, flags concerns in Education Bill

[Photo: DIALOGUE FIJI]

While appearing before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law, and Human Rights, Dialogue Fiji’s Programme Manager, Pooja Dutt, praised the progressive aspects of the Education Bill 2025 while raising concerns over several of its provisions.

Dutt welcomed the Bill’s absolute prohibition of corporal punishment, describing it as one of the most important and progressive reforms in the legislation.

However, she warned that removing school zoning, while supporting parental choice, could disadvantage poorer and less-resourced schools, potentially leading to a two-tier public education system.

Dialogue Fiji also warned that school levies and fundraising provisions could undermine free education, questioning what is considered “reasonable and equitable” for low-income families and how schools would manage non-payment without excluding students.

The submission also suggested reviewing school start times, including a 9 a.m. start in urban areas like Greater Suva, to ease traffic congestion and support student wellbeing.

Dialogue Fiji also emphasized that the compulsory education age should be clearly defined in the Act itself, citing countries like New Zealand, where it is set in law to ensure legal clarity, especially when penalties may be applied.

