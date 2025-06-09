Health

Diabetes Fiji tackles NCD risks in tourism workplaces

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 6, 2026 4:54 pm

[File Photo]

Diabetes Fiji is stepping up efforts to address non-communicable diseases in the tourism sector through targeted health screenings and fitness programmes.

Volunteer Project Officer Peni Duitama says the organisation has been working closely with corporate partners, including InterContinental Resort under the IHG group, to monitor health trends among staff.

Two health screenings were conducted last year in May and November. A recent follow-up showed generally good blood pressure control but rising concerns around obesity.

Duitama says unhealthy eating habits in hotel environments remain a key challenge, prompting Diabetes Fiji to focus on awareness and regular screenings to keep tourism workers healthy. He also stressed that standing or moving at work is not enough, and structured physical activity is essential.

Volunteer Therapist Tevita Saumalua adds that many workers rely solely on dieting or herbal products while neglecting exercise, which is critical for weight management and NCD control.

“So, we’ve come up with principles to incorporate exercises, specific exercises into their daily routines. So, the feedback from the ground is very positive.”

Diabetes Fiji says sustained participation in workplace programs is key to helping employees manage weight, blood pressure and blood sugar, keeping Fiji’s workforce healthy and productive.

 

