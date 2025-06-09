Debate erupts over menstrual leave proposal

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement has submitted a proposal to the Standing Committee requesting the introduction of menstrual leave as a separate entitlement from sick leave.

The FWRM highlights this as a major concern, noting that women often experience burnout, fatigue, and ill health during menstruation. Without proper support, these factors can discourage women from remaining in or seeking employment.

Member of the opposition, Semi Koroilavesau, sparked debate during the submission process, with committee members questioning whether such leave would be unfair to men.

“So if you make an allocation, a special allocation for women, and then how that would reflect on the men working in the same workplace, because men don’t go through the cycle, how would you consider balancing that so that the probability of people saying, oh, this is discriminatory, that we only give women additional sick days without men being considered”

However, Nalini Singh argued that this is not discriminatory, as it acknowledges the fundamental biological differences between men and women.

“But that’s it. It’s not sick days. It’s menstruation days, and women are the only ones that menstruate, so it’s not discrimination.”

Committee chair, Premila Kumar, warns that additional leave and facility requirements may make it harder for small employers to retain or hire women, potentially reinforcing existing gender bias.

“There were some concerns expressed by women that, with all these provisions, they feel that the employers will not choose or select women to work or give them employment.”

Kumar adds that the current challenge lies in protecting women’s rights while ensuring that the new law—which is still under review—does not lead to job losses or negatively impact the economy.

