Cybersecurity and AI drive Fiji’s digital leap

File Photo

Fiji is accelerating its digital transformation through significant investments in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud infrastructure.

Speaking at the opening of the Datec Fiji Tech Summit 2025 in Nadi, Minister for Communications Filimoni Vosarogo stated that the government aims to position Fiji as a leading digital economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

He outlined key achievements under the National Digital Strategy 2025–2030, including the rollout of 5G, the establishment of Fiji CERT, and the finalization of the National Privacy and Personal Data Protection Policy.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo announced that progress is being made on the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy, which is expected to go to Cabinet by the end of the year.

The next phase will introduce a National Cloud Policy, a National AI Framework, and a National ID system, with the goal of placing 80% of government services online and creating 40,000 ICT jobs.

He emphasized that cybersecurity must be a national priority, noting that Fiji CERT is already coordinating responses to cyber incidents and raising public awareness.

Vosarogo also urged citizens to practice good cyber hygiene.

Highlighting the Business Now project, which integrates business registration and permits into a single digital platform, he explained that the initiative will simplify and enhance transparency in doing business in Fiji.

“This year, we embarked on developing the second subsystem under the Business Now project, building permits approval, which has always been a headache for our developers. This new platform, which is expected to be launched very soon, will simplify and also streamline the entire process of obtaining certification and construction approval and permits”

In commending Datec Fiji on its 40th anniversary and its fourth Tech Summit, Vosarogo praised the company’s innovation and leadership, calling on technology leaders and investors to collaborate in driving Fiji’s digital future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.