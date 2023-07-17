Police officers accused of alleged attempted rape remanded

The two police officers who are alleged to have been involved in the attempted rape of a female officer have been remanded in custody by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

This as the court has ordered the investigation officer to file the affidavit within three days before it makes any consideration on bail.

Kaushik Rattan and Shivnesh Kumar are charged with one count each of attempted rape.

The two appeared before Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage.

Rattan and Kumar opted for a private counsel, and they have been represented by lawyer Amrit Sen.Earlier, the prosecution had strongly objected to bail, saying both the accused have breached their trust to the public as police officers and this is a matter is of public interest.

The prosecution argued this is a serious offence, and the accused are a threat to the community.

The prosecution had also asked for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

The defence lawyer stated that there is no reason for the accused to be remanded in custody because they understand the consequences if they do not adhere to the condition of bail as they are police officers.

He also said the accused have cooperated with police, and they are willing to comply with the condition of bail that would be set by the court.

The Magistrate has denied the defence lawyer’s request for the accused to be kept in custody at the Labasa Police Station and has ordered for the duo to be remanded at the Labasa Corrections Centre.

The matter has been adjourned until Friday 21st July.