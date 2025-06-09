Court allows Charters to travel after not guilty plea

Former Fijian journalist Charlie Charters has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting an unknown person within the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Charters appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court today before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad.

It is alleged that between 2 November 2025 and 14 December 2025, Charters intentionally aided and abetted a person who was, at the time, an officer of FICAC in Suva to commit an offence under Section 13G(1) of the FICAC Act 2007.

The prosecution claims the offence relates to the publication of official information concerning the functions of the Commission without the written permission of the Commissioner, by posting the information on his Facebook account, “Charlie Charters”.

It is further alleged that on 2 February this year, Charters committed a similar offence by again posting official Commission information on the same Facebook account without authorization.

Magistrate Prasad has also granted Charters’ bail variation application, allowing him to travel to Australia for work purposes tomorrow.

Charters must return to Fiji by 26 March.

Magistrate Prasad ordered that failure to return will result in the forfeiture of $20,000 per surety, and the trial will proceed in his absence.

The matter has been adjourned to 30 March.

A hearing date has been set for 1 and 2 September.

