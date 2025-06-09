Corporal punishment harms children's learning: Radrodro

File Photo

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says global studies continue to show that corporal punishment has long-term negative effects on children’s learning and wellbeing.

Speaking at the National Conversation on Corporal Punishment in Suva, Radrodro highlighted a United Nations study involving more than 10,000 students, which found that those subjected to corporal punishment scored an average of 15 percent lower on academic tests and recorded 25 percent higher absenteeism compared to students who faced non-violent disciplinary approaches.

He says the findings reveal that the stress and anxiety caused by corporal punishment can hinder concentration, increase fear, and lead to disengagement from school.

“The evidence is clear, corporal punishment may produce short-term obedience, but it comes at the cost of a child’s emotional wellbeing and academic progress.”

The Minister adds that while the Constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child guarantee protection from all forms of violence and degrading treatment, the country must also re-examine the root causes of poor behaviour among students.

He acknowledged that behavioural changes among children are becoming more evident in a fast-developing world where technology has replaced family time and parental guidance.

Radrodro says the Ministry has established counselling centres and reintroduced school chaplains to help address behavioural issues and promote spiritual and emotional growth among students.

He is also calling on parents and communities to take greater responsibility in nurturing discipline at home, saying that teachers are educators, not enforcers.

The Minister is urging all stakeholders to continue open dialogue on positive discipline methods that support children’s development without resorting to violence.

