Cooperation and respect carries Fiji-china relations forward

The enduring friendship between Fiji and China was celebrated recently as members of the Chinese community in Fiji gathered to mark the long history of Chinese settlement and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Chinese community President Jeeny Seeto reflected on the journey of the first Chinese settlers who arrived in 1855, laying the foundation for a vibrant and hardworking community that has become an integral part of Fiji’s social and economic fabric.

Seeto says that from humble beginnings, early Chinese pioneers established roots across the islands—Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Kadavu, Ovalau, and Lau—contributing to Fiji’s development through agriculture, trade, and skilled craftsmanship.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our ancestors came with very little, but they carried the values of diligence, integrity, and family. These values continue to guide us as responsible citizens committed to national progress.”

Seeto says that over the years, the Chinese-Fijian community has grown into a symbol of cultural fusion and cooperation, contributing to all sectors of society—from business and agriculture to education, sports, and the arts.

Generations of Chinese-Fijians have played key roles as professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovators, powering industries and enriching Fiji’s multicultural identity.

The event also highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Fiji and China, which were formally established in 1975.

She states that over the past five decades, both nations have deepened their partnership through diplomatic engagement, trade, education, and cultural exchange.

Seeto added that China’s support for Fiji’s development has been visible in the construction of bridges, roads, schools, and medical facilities, as well as through humanitarian and healthcare assistance.

The recent visit of the Chinese naval hospital ship, which provided over 3,000 medical consultations and 400 surgeries, was cited as a testament to the friendship between the two countries.

The President of the Chinese Community reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to continue building a future grounded in peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.