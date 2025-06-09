Concerns grow over fire debris at Gokals warehouse six months on

[File Photo]

There is growing concern over the health and safety hazards posed by debris still scattered around the Gokals warehouse building on Amy Street in Suva, six months after it was destroyed by fire.

The concerns are heightened as Fiji remains in the cyclone season, with questions being raised about the danger the damaged materials could pose to nearby businesses, pedestrians, and motorists.

An early morning blaze in July 2025 completely destroyed the warehouse and its contents. However, damaged items and burnt debris remain at the site.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News reached out to Suva City Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa, who confirms that the Council, through its Health Department, has been in ongoing correspondence with the National Fire Authority, the Fiji Police Force, and the owners, Gokals Fiji, regarding the affected building.

Boseiwaqa says delays in clearing the site have been due to investigations by the Fiji Police Criminal Investigations Department.

He adds that the National Fire Authority confirmed it had completed its investigations late last year, and the Council followed up with the Police CID team in the last week of December. However, a response is still pending.

Boseiwaqa says the Council is fully aware of the health and safety risks posed by the debris, particularly during the cyclone season, and will continue to follow up with the Police to ensure that further action can be taken.

Meanwhile, questions have been sent to the Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa, who is expected to respond tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.