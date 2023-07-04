COC meeting key to next MPs

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu.

FijiFirst will only be able to nominate its next two candidates in Parliament once the Constitutional Offices Commission appoints the chair of the Electoral Commission.

The commission is without a chair after the resignation of Mukesh Nand and other members.

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu says COC will have to appoint the chair and members of the electoral commission first, who will then work with the acting Supervisor of Elections in selecting the two MPs.

“So that is the process, so when that will happen and how soon, I definitely cannot give an answer to that; it will depend on their process.”

The vacant seats are for former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete, who both resigned in March.

Sachida Nand and Veena Bhatnagar are next in line to take up the vacant seats.

Meanwhile, the opposition representatives in the COC on Friday will be Seruiratu, and Tupou Draunidalo.