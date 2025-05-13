Coalition politics hindering progress says PM

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged growing public concerns over the size and performance of his government, stating that internal coalition dynamics and a lack of discipline have hindered effective governance.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka confirmed that while only three cabinet members from the G9 bloc have been assigned full ministerial portfolios, the rest serve as assistant ministers.

Rabuka adds the government has worked together for two years, but the coalition agreement has at times created barriers to unity and effective leadership.

“There’s been a lot of criticism from Fijians. Some members are prioritizing the interests of their own political parties over the collective good of the government. This needs to change. “As the Chief Executive of the government and the chief advisor to the President, it is critical for me to have a firm foundation to make sound decisions in Parliament.”

Rabuka emphasized the need for stronger leadership and decision-making power centralized in the Prime Minister’s office.

The Prime Minister, who also holds the Civil Service portfolio, noted that concerns raised by civil servants have prompted a review of executive roles within government.

“If necessary, I will ask some executives to step down or move them to lower positions. Those who are hardworking may be appointed as Assistant Ministers. Our goal is to build a better Fiji.”

Rabuka’s comments come amid increasing scrutiny of the government’s structure and effectiveness, as Fijians call for greater accountability and discipline among their elected leaders.

