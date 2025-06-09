Climate frontlines push for COP31 action

Pacific climate advocates want a strong regional voice as Fiji and Tuvalu prepare to host meetings ahead of COP31.

The Pacific Islands Forum has confirmed Fiji will host the pre-COP31 meeting. Tuvalu will host a special leaders’ session. The deal was negotiated between Australia and Turkey.

350.org Pacific and Caribbean Program Lead Fenton Lutunatabua explained that the region must not be a backdrop. He says Pacific communities live on the frontlines.

He pointed out that leaders must let those realities shape the agenda and expectations for COP31.

Pacific Islands Climate Action Network Director Dr Rufino Varea said the Pacific must help shape the agenda. He states that there must be clarity on the region’s role under the Australia and Türkiye co-presidency.

Dr Varea adds that hosting must lead to real action. He says frontline communities must be at the centre of decisions.

