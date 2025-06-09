Church and government unite against drugs and HIV

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

“When Lotu, Vanua and Matanitu stand together, Fiji becomes stronger.”

That was the message from Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua at the launch of Mission Veikauwaitaki in Suva yesterday.

The Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma has pre-launched a three-year national Prayer and Fasting Campaign aimed at combating illicit drug use and the rising cases of HIV and AIDS.

Minister Naivalurua said the fight against drugs and HIV cannot rely on law enforcement alone.

He stressed that government, the Church, the Vanua and communities must work together to protect young people and strengthen families.

Methodist Church President Dr Semisi Turagavou says, the campaign will mobilise prayer, promote unity, and offer hope and support to those affected.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over drug abuse and the spread of HIV, particularly among youth, with leaders calling for national unity and decisive action.

The official launch will take place on March 1 with a Peaceful March of Witness through Suva.

