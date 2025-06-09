Child missing after river surge

A five-year-old foreign national is believed to have drowned after being swept away by strong currents near the Biausevu Waterfall in Sigatoka.

Police said search efforts were carried out but did not locate the child. Officers, along with villagers will continue the search today.

In a separate incident in the Northern Division, a 65-year-old man was swept away yesterday afternoon while trying to cross a swollen river near Cogea Village.

Police said initial search efforts were unsuccessful. Access to the village remains cut off due to flooded roads and crossings, and officers are coordinating with community members.

The Fiji Meteorological Service said in its 4.30am bulletin that heavy rain and flood warnings remain in force for the Fiji Group.

Police are urging the public to take all warnings seriously.

Parents are also advised to closely monitor children. The public is also urged not to cross flooded roads or swollen rivers and to follow safety advisories.

