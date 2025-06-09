Call for unity and sustainability in Pacific Tuna industry

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has called for stronger regional collaboration to ensure the Pacific’s tuna resources continue to sustain island economies and future generations.

Opening the 9th Pacific Tuna Forum in Nadi today, Gavoka reminded Pacific leaders and industry stakeholders that while the region holds nearly 60 percent of the world’s tuna catch, its greatest challenge is maintaining sustainability amid climate change and global economic pressures.

“Healthy tuna stocks today do not guarantee healthy tuna stocks tomorrow. We must stay vigilant, adaptive, and united.”

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

Gavoka highlighted that the Pacific’s success in fisheries management reflects the region’s unity and evidence-based decision-making, but warned that complacency, illegal fishing, and shifting global markets continue to threaten progress.

He also linked sustainable fisheries management to the broader development goals of Pacific island nations, emphasizing that tourism, aviation, and fisheries must work together to drive resilience and equitable growth.

“They demonstrate that sustainability is not confined to any single domain. It is a shared mindset that encourages stewardship, equity, and partnership as the foundation of lasting prosperity.”

Gavoka reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to the “Ocean of Peace” initiative, which promotes harmony, cooperation, and responsible use of the region’s maritime resources.

He urged Pacific nations to use the Tuna Forum not only to exchange knowledge but to strengthen regional partnerships that safeguard the Pacific’s valuable industries and uphold the principles of peace, sustainability, and shared benefit.

