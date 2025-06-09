Call for greater support and equality for women

[file photo]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement says gender inequality continues to affect women across various aspects of life, including access to support and opportunities.

Executive Director Nalini Singh says many women still face social and economic barriers that limit their independence and well-being.

She adds that women experiencing domestic challenges often struggle to access the right services and support due to stigma and shame, which discourages them from speaking out.

Singh also highlighted that women continue to shoulder the majority of unpaid care and household work, both at home and within their communities, yet this contribution remains largely unrecognized.

“We see more women in informal sectors. We see fewer women in leadership positions. Again, their capacities are in question. Their leadership abilities are in question. It all points to a society that doesn’t necessarily value women’s worth beyond those who provide unpaid care work.”

Singh says limited economic means and unequal access to resources make it harder for many women to improve their circumstances.

