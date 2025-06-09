Call for full support for type 1 diabetes patients

As Fiji continues its commitment to universal health coverage under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, Diabetes Fiji is calling for stronger inclusion of people living with diabetes, particularly those with Type 1 diabetes, in national health decision-making.

Diabetes Fiji Executive Director Kini Marawa says the concern was raised that people living with diabetes remain one of the most vulnerable groups, yet are often excluded from conversations that directly affect their care and wellbeing.

Marawa says diabetics should be involved and be part of the decision-making, stressing that meaningful inclusion is essential if Fiji is to truly fulfil the principle of universal health coverage.

He says the universal health coverage under SDG 2030 is built on a simple but powerful promise: everyone should have access to healthcare, and no one should be left behind.

However, questions are now being asked about whether this promise is being fully upheld for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

“If you are promoting this agenda, then why are Type 1 diabetics being left out”

While access to medication is important, the call goes further than just providing basic treatment.

Marawa emphasised that managing Type 1 diabetes requires ongoing, comprehensive support—financial, medical, and social.

He says type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition that requires continuous monitoring, insulin management, and access to medical supplies, and without adequate support, individuals face increased health risks and long-term complications.

