Cabinet secures long-term family planning supply

Cabinet has approved the procurement of family planning commodities through the United Nations Population Fund’s Third-Party Procurement Mechanism, strengthening Fiji’s reproductive health security.

UNFPA, the world’s largest public-sector procurer of contraceptives, has supported Fiji’s reproductive health needs since 1997 through donor-funded assistance.

However, with donor support now declining, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services will directly procure essential supplies under the UNFPA mechanism.

The decision ensures continuity, reliability and long-term sustainability of family planning services nationwide.

Government says the move is vital to safeguarding reproductive health outcomes and maintaining uninterrupted access to contraceptives for communities across Fiji.

