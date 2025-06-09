CAAF responds to helicopter emergency landing in Sigatoka

[Photo: FILE]

The Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF) has confirmed that a Fiji-registered helicopter made a precautionary landing in the Sigatoka Valley on Monday after encountering adverse weather conditions.

Responding to questions from FBC News, CAAF stated that the pilot was repositioning the aircraft to Nadi when deteriorating weather conditions were experienced, prompting a decision to land at a suitable location in accordance with established aviation safety procedures and Fiji’s Air Navigation Regulations.

The authority confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported.

CAAF also noted that limited communication coverage in the area resulted in a temporary delay in establishing contact with the aircraft after it had landed.

Article continues after advertisement

However, in line with standard aviation alerting protocols, routine procedures were activated until communication was restored.

The authority emphasised that precautionary landings during adverse weather are a normal safety measure in aviation and reflect the industry’s fundamental principle of prioritising safety at all times.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.