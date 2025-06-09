Bainivalu urges transparency in electricity tariff decision

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu has defended concerns raised over the recent electricity tariff increase, stressing that elected representatives have a duty to speak on behalf of ordinary Fijians, even while respecting the independence of regulatory institutions.

The Minister acknowledged the role and legal independence of the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, describing independent institutions as a cornerstone of democracy.

However, she stressed that ministers are elected by the people and are mandated to raise issues that directly affect the daily lives of citizens.

The Minister says when Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau voiced concerns about the tariff increase, it was not for political gain, but to reflect the growing pressure faced by households, small businesses and primary producers amid rising living costs.

She highlighted that electricity is a basic necessity, not a luxury, and that higher power costs have a direct flow-on effect on food prices, small businesses, farmers, fishers and families trying to manage household expenses.

The Minister stressed that greater consultation is critical before decisions with nationwide impact are finalised, noting that while tariff decisions may be based on technical reports and data, and it is people who bear the real consequences.

She adds that allowing time for consultation ensures public confidence, transparency and fairness in decision-making.

Reaffirming the government’s responsibility, the Minister says her duty is to stand with the people, listen to their concerns and speak up when policies place additional strain on livelihoods.

She concludes that government exists to serve the people, and public interest must always remain at the centre of national decision-making.

