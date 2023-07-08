Avoid unregistered migration agents: Immigration lawyer

Jennifer Samuta with her husband

Fijians are advised to explore all legal avenues and only work with registered agencies when considering making the move to Australia.

This is the advice of immigration lawyer Jennifer Samuta, whose legal firm, Samuta McComber Lawyers, based out of Brisbane, provides migration pathways for Fijians to Australia and ensures they do not fall victim to unscrupulous opportunists.

Using her 10 years of experience in immigration law, Samuta held an information session in Suva today, which was attended by over 50 people who are considering moving to Australia.

“I’m finding that specific issues within our communities in Fiji as well as the islands with people who are unqualified providing the wrong advice and so we deal with all sorts of issues that eventually lead to visa refusals, visa cancellation and ultimately deportation.”

Samuta, who has paternal links to Qamea, was born at Waiyevo Hospital in Taveuni and moved to Australia with her family when she was five years old.

She says her own migration story motivates her to help her fellow Fijians.

Samuta says there are plans to hold a similar information session in the Western Division in the near future.