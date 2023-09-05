Australian Counselling Association team in the country

Chief Executive Philip Armstrong

A team from the Australian Counselling Association is currently in the country to meet with various stakeholders and discuss the subject of counseling.

Chief Executive Philip Armstrong says they are in town at the University of the South Pacific’s invitation.

Armstrong says one of the areas of concentration is to examine counselor education.

He adds that they will also look into the mental health issues that are unique to Fiji, the types of counseling that exist in the country, and whether the number of counselors are sufficient.

“The invitation from the University of the South Pacific was that it’s more about curriculum design, to look at curriculums, what’s appropriate to train their counsellors, what core subjects and what level should they deliver there.”

Armstrong says his team has met with over 30 students at USP who are members of the Fiji Counseling Association.

He says that discussions focused on how these students could work with the association and its priorities.

The arrival of this team from Australia is timely, as Fiji has been grappling with a lack of counselors.