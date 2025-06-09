ANZ appoints new Country Head for Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

ANZ has appointed Sohaib Mahmood as its new Country Head for Fiji, subject to regulatory approvals.

Mahmood will assume the role in addition to his current position as Head of Commercial Banking, Pacific.

ANZ says the appointment highlights their focus on leadership continuity and regional expertise as the bank continues to expand its footprint across the Pacific.

Mahmood has lived and worked in the Pacific since 2013 and brings more than 20 years of international banking experience.

He previously held roles in London, Singapore and Melbourne, and has served in senior leadership positions across Samoa, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, where he was formerly Country Head.

He currently leads a regional team of more than 200 staff supporting corporate, commercial, government and institutional clients across the Pacific. ANZ says this experience positions him well to lead its Fiji operations at scale.

Sarah Stubbings, Regional Executive Pacific at ANZ, says Mahmood’s appointment reflects the bank’s commitment to deep regional knowledge and strong stakeholder relationships.

She adds that Mahmood’s passion for financial inclusion and economic development would be valuable as ANZ continues to support Fiji’s growth.

Mahmood says he is honoured to take on the leadership role in Fiji, noting the country’s importance within ANZ’s Pacific network.

Over the coming weeks, Mahmood will work closely with outgoing Country Head Rabih Yazbek to ensure a smooth transition. Yazbek will move into his new role as Head of Client Coverage for the United Kingdom and Europe at the beginning of April.

ANZ says it remains committed to Fiji’s long-term development, building on more than 140 years of service in the Pacific.

