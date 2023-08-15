Agriculture officers need to work smarter: Dr Tukana

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Agriculture officers have been challenged to take ownership of their individual work.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana made the comment during his official welcome.

He says officers need to work smarter and to work together as this is the way forward.

Tukana says they need to look at how they can improve value chains and try to transform the food system.

He says they also need to look at reducing the cost of the production of those food systems because if they can do this then they can look at having food available in all sectors of life.

The Permanent Secretary says they really need to be focusing on how they can utilize the funds in a sustainable way and also be mindful of ministry’s assets.