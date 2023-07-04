Accidents land people in hospital

A 10-year-old child is admitted to the Bhanabhai Health Centre after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle today.

The victim was crossing the Tovata road in Matanikorovatu, Makoi, when the incident occurred.

The police are still searching for the driver involved.

A separate accident along Queens Road near Saweni, Lautoka, saw a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old man allegedly hitting the back of a vehicle driven by another man.

The commotion caused the second vehicle to hit another vehicle, which veered off the road and hit two pedestrians.

The two pedestrians were rushed to Nadi Hospital and are currently being treated.

The suspect and the occupants of all three vehicles were also conveyed to the hospital, where they are currently being treated.

Police investigations into these two cases continue.