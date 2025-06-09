$541K workwear donation boosts farmer safet

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Farmers will feel safer working in their sugarcane fields following a donation of over $541,000 worth of workwear, as part of Phase II of the LOWES Donation Programme in Vitogo Village, Lautoka.

The donation, which includes workwear pants and high-quality fabric, reaffirms the government’s commitment to community empowerment and rural development.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Tof rade Manoa Kamikamica says it also serves as a strong example of how public-private partnerships can deliver tangible support to Fijian families.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Kamikamica adds the workwear, which is suited for tough farm conditions, is expected to make a meaningful difference in the lives of sugarcane farmers.

“These will directly benefit those who toil our fields, those who sweat and persevere in feeding our nation, and contribute to the rich history of our sugar industry.”

The LOWES Donation Programme is facilitated by Vuvale Outsourcing in partnership with LOWES Australia.

The initiative is delivered in close coordination with FENC Fiji, the Sugar Cane Growers Fund, and other local partners.

