$53.8m housing project set to begin

A $53.8 million housing project is set to get underway in Veikoba, Delaivalelevu in Nasinu.

The project by the Housing Authority of Fiji will cover over 116 acres of land.

It will have 600 fully serviced lots.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa officiated the groudbreaking ceremony this morning.

The Minister acknowledged the willingness of the landowners to allow this development saying this will address Fiji’s housing crisis.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Isikeli Navuda says this project is the biggest in terms of value.

The landowners say they are happy with this development as it will provide a lot of benefit for them and their generations to come.

The landowners say they struggled to get the project going and have even fought battles in court as some tenants who had been occupying their land through verbal agreement with their elders had refused to vacate.

They say they will ensure that going forward they put their well-being first.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.