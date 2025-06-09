$400m Nadi flood project makes progress

[File Photo]

Nadi’s flooding issues have seen no significant improvement, but the Nadi Town Council has confirmed that the long-awaited Nadi Flood Alleviation Project, announced almost five years ago, is progressing well and is expected to bring residents much-needed relief.

The $400 million project, supported by JICA and the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific, is divided into three major components: two addressing infrastructural needs and one focusing on non-structural mitigation measures.

The first two components focus on infrastructure, including the Nadi Town dike, drainage upgrades, river widening, bridges, ring dikes, and two retention ponds.

Article continues after advertisement

Part C targets non-structural mitigation, such as the Watershed Management Act, National Drainage Guidelines, and a Nadi River basin Watershed Management Plan.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Lawrence Kumar, speaking to FBC News, said he hopes the project is executed soon.

“It is going to help alleviate a lot of flooding issues we’ve faced, but it has been in the planning stage for several years — it needs to materialize very soon.”

Nadi Town Council Chief Executive Muni Reddy acknowledged the prolonged delay, explaining that the project’s scale requires extensive planning, studies, and financing.

“This is not a small project. Given its magnitude, it requires significant intervention, careful study, and substantial funding.”

Reddy added that these elements are now in place and implementation is underway, though a fixed completion timeline has not yet been provided.

Floods in Nadi have cost the Fijian economy over $100 million.

Once completed, the project is expected to save the economy significant losses while providing residents with long-awaited relief.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.