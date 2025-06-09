34 officers completes disease outbreak response training in West

Graduated officers with their certificates. [Photo: Ministry of Health/Facebook]

Thirty-four officers from the Western Division, including doctors, nurses, health inspectors, lab technicians, and ASPEN staff, have successfully completed the Disease Outbreak Response Training 2025.

The program was expertly facilitated by the Fiji Centre for Disease Control and the Environmental Health Unit, with support from the World Health Organization.

The training equips officers with vital, hands-on skills for the early detection and response to potential threats from communicable diseases, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Participants were trained in essential components of outbreak management, including enhanced surveillance and data analysis, accurate laboratory testing, effective clinical management, and strong public health interventions.

