32 Drug-related offences recorded in school

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Education Ministry is stressing the need for proactive and practical solutions in addressing drug-related offenses.

The Substance Abuse Advisory Council reveals that 32 drug-related cases were recorded this year.

This includes eight cases of suki and cigarettes, one case each of glue sniffing and alcohol use; 12 cases of marijuana; and two cases of Methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

While launching the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking yesterday, Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu highlighted that from January to April, 12 juveniles were involved in drug-related offenses.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He adds work is in progress to combat drug-related issues in school.

“There has also been an increase of 38 teacher counselors in schools around the country. Training teachers as Child protection officers on drug policy and basic counseling skills has been an ongoing initiative of the Education Ministry. Professional Development and training for teachers on counseling policy and Parenting skill training for community leaders on drug policy are also in progress.”

Vanawalu also highlights that 2,932 drug-related issues were also reported in schools last year.

The Ministry of Education is also emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts in combating the abuse of drugs, fighting violence, and promoting good mental health.