20 more CCTV Cameras to strengthen Suva City safety

Businesses in Suva are stepping up security, with an additional 20 CCTV cameras being connected directly to the Totogo Police Station this week.

The Suva Retailers Association confirms this initiative as part of its collaboration with the Fiji Police Force to boost safety in the Capital City.

Association President Jitesh Patel says while there were some challenges in coordinating with stakeholders, they’re pleased with the progress, especially ahead of the busy festive season.

“We have 20 plus that we have put up so by this week all will be connected to Totogo. We are running a cable that will be connecting them to police.”

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is encouraging municipalities and retail organizations across Fiji to join forces in enhancing safety and security.

He confirms that the police operations center continues to function effectively.

“The operation center is well and good and we are monitoring all cameras connected to us.”

Police have also met with municipal administrators around the country to discuss ways to improve safety in towns and cities.

Commissioner Tudravu says public safety remains the Fiji Police Force’s top priority and is calling on everyone to work together to keep communities secure.

