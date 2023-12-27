$2 billion investment for Nadi casino

A casino is expected to be set up in Nadi soon through a $2 billion investment by One Stop Business Consultancy in partnership with David Group.

Managing director of the Consultancy, Sandeep Singh revealed this in a press conference today.

He says this investment will help boost the tourism and real estate sectors in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The managing director highlights that the proposed development project will have two phases.

“The first phase of development coting Fijian $1 billion includes a stand-alone casino and a 1000-room luxury integrated 7-star hotel with a restaurant, conference room, business center, shopping mall, marina and infrastructure required to connect this multifaceted development”

Singh says that the second phase of the project will include an amusement park like the Disney, indoor rugby stadium, entertainment complex and luxury subdivision that will satisfy the need to expand the tourism industry.

The project will also have a cultural show arena.

The team is still doing the groundwork, conducting consultations before submitting the application to the government for approval of the business license.