$180 million government pensions aid 58,000 Fijians

Fiji is strengthening social protection for its growing population of older citizens.

This, according to Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Eseta Nadakuitavuki.

Speaking at the 2025 Australasian Aid Conference in Canberra, Australia, Nadakuitavuki pointed out that the government Social Pension Scheme currently supports about 58,000 older persons aged 65 and above, with an annual investment of around $180 million.

She adds that the pensions reduce poverty and help many families remain resilient.

Nadakuitavuki explained that Fiji’s population aged 60 and above is expected to rise from 10 percent in 2023 to 15 per cent by 2050.

She said that a lifecycle-based, shock-responsive social protection system was essential to address ageing, climate risks, and rising living costs.

During the conference, Nadakuitavuki held technical talks with Australia’s Department of Social Services, Services Australia, DFAT, the Australian High Commission in Fiji and Partnerships for Social Protection.

She states these discussions offered insights into Australia’s social security system, including legislation, institutional arrangements and care payment delivery.

She emphasizes that inclusive, efficient, and client-focused services are key to supporting older citizens and building stronger communities.

The conference highlighted the urgent need for Asia-Pacific countries to expand social protection for ageing populations while keeping programs responsive to economic and environmental challenges.

Fiji’s approach, Nadakuitavuki states combines financial support with practical measures that help older persons stay active contributors to their families and communities.

