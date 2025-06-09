$15,000 donation boosts fight against cancer

The Fiji Cancer Society has received a $15,000 boost from Telecom Fiji Limited, strengthening the organisation’s fight against cancer. The donation was presented during the Pinktober Morning Tea at the Labasa Exchange.

CEO Belinda Chan says the support allows the Society to expand its outreach across Fiji.

“Our outreach team has journeyed across Fiji, covering over 200,000 kilometres, conducting more than 281 cancer awareness sessions and screenings. When organisations like Telecom Fiji stand with us, we stand stronger, reach further, and save lives.”

Article continues after advertisement

Over the past four years, the Society has spent over $675,000 directly on patient support services, including transport for treatment, medication, diapers, and emotional and practical support for families.

An additional $259,674 has gone towards diagnostic tests, chemotherapy drugs, and reducing the surgical backlog at CWM Hospital’s oncology unit.

During the event, cancer survivor Sereima Lalibuli shared her inspiring story, urging the public to prioritise early detection.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.