$10K award in bus crash case

The High Court has ordered Raiwaqa Buses Limited to pay $10,000 to accident victim Samuela Sautamata Ritova within seven days.

Pusine judge Justice Chaitanya Lakshman made the ruling in Suva following Ritova’s application for an additional interim payment to cover mortgage arrears and living costs.

Ritova, who lost his right leg above the knee after the bus crash had earlier received $30,000 in 2018.

He sought a further $25,000, saying he could no longer work and had lost financial support from his son, now in Ukraine.

The company and its insurer, Sun Insurance, opposed the request, noting the loan arrears were only $391.90 and the total balance was just over $18,000, jointly owed with his wife.

Justice Lakshman said the trial had concluded and evidence showed Ritova suffered serious injuries.

He ruled Raiwaqa Buses had the means to pay and approved a smaller interim amount of $10,000.

The court also granted an application from Sun Insurance to determine liability before dealing with damages, citing four related cases awaiting the outcome.

Judgment on liability will be delivered on August 29.

