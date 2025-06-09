Zeenat Aman dedicates Lifetime Achievement Award to her mother in emotional post

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In her post, the legendary star expressed gratitude and nostalgia as she looked back on her five-decade-long journey in cinema.

“Just yesterday it was 1973 and I was a doe-eyed ingenue winning her very first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Today it is 2025. Over 50 years have passed, and I find myself honoured with a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award,” Zeenat wrote.

The actress received the honour at the Filmfare Awards ceremony held in Ahmedabad over the weekend, where she was accompanied by her younger son, Zahan Khan. Calling the evening “poignant” and “full circle,” Zeenat shared that she usually declines such invitations but felt compelled to accept this one for its emotional significance.

Zeenat dedicated her award to her late mother, Vardhini Scharwachter, writing, “She was enterprising, beautiful, methodical, progressive and devoted to me. I have known both roaring success and cruel obscurity, and I want to believe she would be proud of me for meeting both with equanimity and grace.”

The actress also extended heartfelt gratitude to her followers for embracing her re-emergence in the public eye over the last few years. “It is true that I keep my inner circle small, but my outer circle is vast and includes each one of you who has blessed my return to the public eye. Thank you for the belief, respect and love you have showered upon me,” she concluded.

