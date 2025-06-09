Taylor Swift fans flood German museum to see painting echoing her hit video

[Source: AP]

A German museum has been unexpectedly overrun by Taylor Swift fans because one of its paintings bears a striking resemblance to the opening scene of Swift’s current No. 1 hit video, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Hundreds of additional visitors came to the Hessische Landesmuseum in the central German city of Wiesbaden over the weekend to admire the painting, with one family traveling from the northern city of Hamburg especially for the occasion, museum spokesperson Susanne Hirschmann told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Among the visitors were also many American families who are stationed at an U.S. Army base in Wiesbaden.

Article continues after advertisement

The Swifties’ goal: an Art Nouveau painting by Friedrich Heyser featuring Ophelia, Hamlet’s beloved in William Shakespeare’s play of the same name.

In the original play, Ophelia, a young noblewoman of Denmark, ultimately becomes mad and drowns.

Heyser’s oil-on-canvas painting presents the figure of Ophelia clad in white and surrounded by white water lilies. The painting’s exact year of creation is not known but experts believe it dates back to around 1900.

In the opening scene of the video for the hit song “The Fate of Ophelia,” Swift slips into the role of Ophelia and becomes a living painting.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.