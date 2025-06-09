Tatum plays McDonald’s robber in Roofman film

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Hollywood star Channing Tatum transforms into a gentle and goofy real-life criminal in the comedy drama “Roofman”.

Directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, the movie tells the story of U.S. Army veteran and father of three Jeffrey Manchester, who was nicknamed “Roofman” for robbing over 40 McDonald’s restaurants by breaking in through the roof.

Described by his friend as the “smartest dumb guy I know”, the film sees Manchester being sentenced to 45 years in prison for his crimes and using his wits and observational skills to escape. Instead of going on the run, Manchester manages to hide in a toy store for months and falls for one of its employees, Leigh, played by Kirsten Dunst.

The movie tracks his efforts to evade capture and shows him winning over Leigh’s daughters and charming the congregation of the church she frequents with his caring demeanour before eventually getting caught.

Manchester has not been able to see the movie but has felt the ripples of its release behind the bars, Cianfrance said.

