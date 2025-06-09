Sean 'Diddy' Combs cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering

Source: Reuters

Sean “Diddy” Combs was cleared on Wednesday of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life but found guilty of lesser prostitution-related offenses, in a blow to prosecutors who said the music mogul used “violence and fear” to abuse women.

The verdict is overall a win for Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture.

The 12-member jury unanimously convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking two of his former romantic partners: the rhythm and blues singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane.

After the judge dismissed the jury and lawyers for both sides, Combs knelt before his chair and appeared to pray. Combs then rose and faced the courtroom gallery.

“I’m gonna be home soon,” he said, smiling and clasping his hands. “I love you. Thank you, I love you.”

Combs’ family and supporters erupted into applause and cheers.

Combs, 55, who had pleaded not guilty to all five counts, faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts.

Prosecutors acknowledged in a court filing that federal sentencing guidelines appeared to recommend a maximum sentence of 5-1/4 years. Combs’ lawyers argued that two years would be the outer limit.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to hold a hearing at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) on Combs’ request to be released on bail pending sentencing.

The trial focused on prosecutors’ allegations that Combs for two decades used his business empire to force Ventura and Jane to take part in drug-fueled, days-long sexual performances sometimes known as “Freak Offs” with male sex workers in hotel rooms while Combs watched, masturbated and occasionally filmed.

During the seven-week trial in Manhattan federal court, jurors saw some of the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant authorities found during searches of his homes, which prosecutors said he would use in the performances.

Prosecutors unsuccessfully argued that Combs’ conduct toward both women amounted to sex trafficking because he compelled Ventura and Jane to take part in the performances using physical violence and threats to withhold financial support or leak sexually explicit images of them.

“The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” prosecutor Christy Slavik said in her closing argument on June 26. “He doesn’t take no for an answer.”

ACQUITTAL ON THREE CHARGES

The jury’s acquittal on the most serious charges signals that the prosecution failed to draw a direct line between Combs’ abuse of Ventura and Jane and their participation in the sexual performances.

The defense acknowledged that Combs engaged in domestic violence, but argued that Ventura and Jane were strong, independent women who consensually took part in the sexual performances because they wanted to please Combs.

Defense lawyers accused prosecutors of trying to criminalize Combs’ private sex life.

Sarah Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said the jury may have viewed Combs’ conduct as evidence of toxic romantic relationships, but not sex trafficking.

“It doesn’t fit what they would expect to be sex trafficking,” said Krissoff, now a partner at law firm Cozen O’Connor.

The Bad Boy Records founder could have faced life in prison if he were convicted on sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy.

Combs, once famed for hosting lavish parties for the cultural elite in luxurious locales like the Hamptons and Saint-Tropez, has been held in federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

Combs’ family left the courthouse to chants of “love, love, love,” from Combs’ supporters. During his career, Combs’ stage monikers included Love, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy.

In a statement after the verdict, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, which brought the case, said sex crimes were “all too present” across society.

“Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice,” read the statement from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel.

With the criminal trial over, Combs still faces dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of abuse. Ventura sued him in November 2023 for sex trafficking, and they settled a day later for $20 million. Combs, once feted for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars, has denied all wrongdoing.

After the verdict, Ventura’s lawyer Douglas Wigdor said in a statement that she had “paved the way” for Combs’ conviction.

