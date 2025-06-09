Ironheart creator to finally debut major MCU villain in finale twist

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Ironheart just made a deal with the devil.

After years of speculation, major Marvel villain Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen) finally debuted in the MCU in a surprise finale twist.

Fans have been wondering if/when/how the devilish character would ever arrive onscreen since the premiere of WandaVision four and a half years ago, and Ironheart creator Chinaka Hodge tells Entertainment Weekly that the decision to include that long-awaited moment in this series was not hers “alone.”

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s a really great question,” Hodge says when EW asks her if Mephisto’s debut was a mandate from Marvel. “I wish I could answer it more plainly. It was not my decision alone. I was empowered by Marvel to make that decision… I don’t know what will happen next with the character or with Sasha in the MCU. But as a fan, I’m really hoping to see him make lots of appearances.”

While all of the characters assumed the powerful big bad haunting them was the inter-dimensional demon Dormammu (first glimpsed in Doctor Strange), he relished in revealing his true identity as the devil himself to Riri (Dominique Thorne) while making her the same mysteriously open-ended offer he gave Parker Robbins a.k.a. the Hood (Anthony Ramos).

The finale cliffhanger implies she accepted the deal from the devil, since her dead BFF Natalie (Lyric Ross) was resurrected and the tell-tale black veins previously spreading across Parker’s body began to appear on Riri’s arms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.