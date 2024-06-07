Adam Levine returns to 'The Voice' with Kelsea Ballerini

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Get ready for both a familiar and a new face turning chairs on “The Voice.”

It was announced Wednesday that Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine is returning to the NBC singing competition and will be joined by a new coach, country and pop singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini.

The news was shared on the official Instagram for the show.

For Levine’s announcement, a video begins with social media comments beseeching producers to bring him back, culminating with a post from fellow former coach and Levine’s friend, Blake Shelton.

The caption on the video reads, “the OG is back in the building. Join us in welcoming @adamlevine BACK to #TheVoice for Spring 2025!”

“Yeah, we’re back,” Levine then can be seen announcing. “We’re coming back. I’m coming back is what I mean.”

“I cannot wait,” Levine says. “I’m well rested. I’m ready to go.”

He then jokes that he’s nervous before deadpanning, “I’m not nervous.”

“But I’m so excited,” he says. “It’s gonna be great and I can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome. Let’s go.”

Levine also jokingly laments that with “Team Adam” back, it’s going to be tough for the teams led by the other coaches.

One such coach will be newbie Ballerini.

The announcement of her arrival included a series of photos of Ballerini on “The Voice,” including some with former coach Kelly Clarkson, captioned, “first ever coach of the comeback stage, to an advisor, to a fill in, to AN OFFICIAL COACH ON THE VOICE SPRING 2025 Welcome #TeamKelsea!”

Levine was one of the original coaches. He departed the show at the end of Season 16 in 2019.