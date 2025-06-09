SPX unaffected by global shocks and conflicts

[File Photo]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange says Fiji’s stock market remains largely insulated from global market volatility, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty affecting major international markets.

SPX Chief Sheraj Obeyeskere says the limited presence of foreign institutional investors in Fiji has helped cushion the local market from sharp fluctuations commonly seen in larger global exchanges.

He adds that, unlike major markets that react swiftly to geopolitical developments, trade disputes, or shifts in investor sentiment, Fiji’s stock market is driven primarily by local dynamics.

“Well, one good thing about the Fijian stock market is that it’s largely isolated from the rest of the global markets. And we don’t see a lot of impact on global events when it comes to the local Fijian stock market.”

According to SPX, global markets are often impacted when international investors adjust their portfolios in response to perceived risks, triggering sell-offs and increased volatility.

In Fiji’s case, the absence of large-scale foreign portfolio investment has reduced exposure to such external shocks.

While global events can still influence the broader economy and business performance, SPX says the direct impact on the local stock market remains minimal.

