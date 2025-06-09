Remittances supporting local families

Remittances from Fiji’s diaspora in Australia and New Zealand continue to play a vital role in supporting families back home.

WorldRemit Regional Manager, Ana Acha, says the company has seen strong activity from both countries, reflecting the large number of Fijians living and working there.

Acha notes that many overseas rely on digital platforms to send financial support quickly for essential expenses and emergencies.

World Remit notes that some overseas workers are sending money back to Fiji to build homes or invest in small businesses as they prepare for their future return.

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“There’s a lot of migrants from Fiji that go to these countries. This is the best way of sending money back home when your family needs it, especially in emergencies, because it’s something that goes directly through the app and it arrives in M-Paisa, in your wallet.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says that last year remittances surpassed more than a billion dollars.

World Remit says that the growing use of digital platforms reflects the strong connection between Fiji and its diaspora communities.

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